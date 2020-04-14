New Glasgow Regional Police charge Five People for Not Maintaining Social Distancing

New Glasgow Regional Police say officers charged five people over the long weekend for not maintaining social distancing under the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act. All five have been fined $1,000 each

On Sunday afternoon, police charged two men, a 29-year-old and a 23-year-old for failing to comply with the regulations. Police say both men were living in separate households and were visiting one another and not maintaining social distancing.

That evening, police say they charged three men, a 61-year-old, and 62-year-old and a 70-year-old under the act. Officers say all three men lived in separate households and were in one car at the time and not maintaining social distancing.

New Glasgow Regional Police thanks most residents who are adhering to both the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts. However they add the small percentage of individuals not following the directives of social distancing are putting health and safety at risk.