New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Man after Receiving reports of a Man Carrying a Machete

New Glasgow Regional Police have arrested a 39-year-old Pictou County man after receiving reports of a man acting erratically and carrying a machete in the Stewart and Marsh Street areas.

Officers were called to a local pub on Stewart Street around 9:10 Tuesday evening about a man who had left the area on foot with a machete attached to his back.

Police say they located the man near Archimedes Street. Officers tried to speak to the man, at which point police say he grabbed at his machete.

Police say officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the man refused to comply with several directions. Police responded by using a taser on the man. The man was taken into custody by police and transported to hospital for evaluation.

The man has been charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Assault with a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and Breach of Probation. Police are continuing their investigation.