New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Man in Relation to a Hate Motivated Crime

New Glasgow Regional Police has charged a man in connection with a hate-motivated crime.

Police say they were notified of an incident of online hate speech that occurred from a town residence on Friday. The New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit learned that someone allegedly posted several hateful messages targeting Jewish communities.



Police arrested a 22-year-old man Friday afternoon. Luke Alexander MacDonnell of New Glasgow has been charged with Advocating and Promoting Genocide, Public Incitement of Hatred and Willful Promotion of Hatred.

He has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Nova Scotia Provincial Court on Monday.