New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Man On Numerous Charges Including Dangerous Driving

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a man with several counts including Possession of a Stolen Motorbike and Dangerous Driving.

Police say shortly before 11 o’clock on Wednesday morning, officers on routine patrol spotted the driver of a motorcycle driving in a dangerous manner. Police allege the motorbike failed to stop at a stop sign and was travelling at a high rate of speed through the East Side of New Glasgow. The driver lost control of the motorcycle on Marsh Street. Police arrested a man and took him into custody. No one was injured.

A 21-year-old Pictou County man has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, two counts of Breach of Probation, Possession of a Stolen Motorcycle, Resisting and Obstructing Police and Refusal of an Alcohol Screening Device. He has also been charged with having No Insurance, Operating an Unregistered Vehicle, Driving While Revoked and No Valid Safety Inspection.

He remains in custody and will appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on Monday.