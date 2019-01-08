New Glasgow Regional Police charge man with Aggravated Assault

New Glasgow Regional Police have laid charges after man was assaulted early New Year’s Day. Police say around 12:30 last Tuesday morning, officers were called to a disturbance on Stewart Street. Upon arrival police found a 20-year-old man seriously injured.

Following an investigation by the department’s Major Crime Unit, Police arrested and charged a 23-year-old New Glasgow man with Aggravated Assault. He’s been released from custody and will appear in court at a later date.

The victim remains in hospital. Police are continuing their investigation.