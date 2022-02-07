New Glasgow Regional Police charge man with having a fake Inspection Sticker on his Vehicle

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 47-year-old Pictou County man with having a fake

inspection sticker on his vehicle.

The charge was laid under the Motor Vehicle Act after police stopped a car last Thursday morning.

Police say fake inspection stickers continue to make the rounds in the province. They advise motorists to check all paperwork and ensure it’s in order before buying a car. Local officers have laid several charges in the past in connection with fake Motor Vehicle Inspection Stickers.

Anyone with information on bogus Motor Vehicle Inspection Stickers is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips App.