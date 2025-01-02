New Glasgow Regional Police charge man with Impersonating a Police Officer and Making False 911 Calls

New Glasgow Regional Police say a 57-year-old man is facing a number of charges including Making False 911 calls and Personating a Police Officer.

Police say shortly before 1 am on Monday morning, officers received multiple 911 calls from someone reporting an ongoing firearms-related incident near the intersection of Marsh and Temperance Streets in New Glasgow. Police say they also received a call from a man impersonating a police officer to obtain information about the investigation.

Upon futher investigation, police concluded the reported firearm incident was false. Officers later charged a man with Personating a Police Officer and Public Mischief.

Police released the man but later charged him with additional counts in connection with an incident at the suspect’s home before the 911 calls were made. The charges include Forcible Confinement, Assault, Resisting Arrest and Failing to Comply with an Undertaking.

The man is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.