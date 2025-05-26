New Glasgow Regional Police Charge man with Robbery after Someone Tried to Steal a Purse

New Glasgow Regional Police say a Pictou County man has been charged with Robbery after someone attempted to steal a purse.

Police say last Tuesday afternoon at around 3:30, officers received a report of a robbery at a local business on MacLean Street.

Police allege a suspect entered the business and attempted to leave with someone’s purse. Police say when the victim confronted him; the suspected pushed the victim before dropping the purse and fleeing the scene on foot.

Officers later arrested 43-year-old Matthew MacLean, and charged him with Robbery and two counts of Failing to Comply with Probation. The man was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court today.

If you have any information on this incident, call the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941.