New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Man With Robbery

New Glasgow Regional Police have a man in custody in connection with a robbery at the Needs Convenience Store on East River Road on Tuesday.

Police say they were alerted of the robbery shortly before one in the afternoon. A suspect was located by police nearby on MacKay Street. Police allege the man attempted to assault the officer and the officer deployed a conducted energy weapon. He was taken into custody without further incident.

A 34-year-old Pictou County man has been charged with Robbery, Resisting Arrest and Assaulting a Police Officer.

The man is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou this morning