New Glasgow Regional Police charge Motorist under the Emergency Management Act

New Glasgow Regional Police say officers have charged a 32-year-old male driver for violating the Emergency Management Act.

Police say on Wednesday morning at 9:30, officers stopped a car on the Trenton Connector Road in Trenton and charged a motorist for speeding through a construction zone.

Police say upon further investigation, they discovered the driver was travelling from Halifax to New Brunswick and drove to Trenton for non-essential business. The driver was then charged under the Emergency Management Act for failing to comply with a directive that all persons are restricted to travel within their own municipality.