New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Motorist with Impaired Driving during a Weekend Checkpoint

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a motorist with impaired driving while conducting a checkpoint over the weekend.

The checkpoint was set up on Trenton Road early Sunday morning. Police say a 24-year-old male from Westville has been charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle while Impaired, and Driving over the Legal Limit. He was released from custody and will be appearing in Provincial Court in Pictou at a later date.

Police say if you suspect a driver may be impaired, call 911 and include as many details as possible, such as the location, direction of travel, vehicle description and license plate number.

New Glasgow Regional Police and other law enforcement agencies will continue to conduct checkpoints during the holidays with the goal of eliminating impaired driving.