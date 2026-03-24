New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Motorist with Impaired Driving following a Routine Traffic Stop

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a Pictou County man with Impaired Driving following a traffic stop.

Police say shortly before 9:30 p.m. on February 18th an officer on routine patrol spotted a Honda Civic travelling northbound on North Provost Street with no tail lights visible. Police pulled the car over and following an investigation 40-year-old David Lance Lewis was arrested and charged with Impaired Driving.

Lewis is to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on May 4th on charges of Impaired Driving, Driving over the Legal Limit and Operating a Motor Vehicle with No Insurance.

New Glasgow Regional Police are reminding the public to call 911 immediately if they suspect an impaired driver. When reporting to police, provide the vehicle’s location, license plate number, make,model, colour, direction of travel and if possible a description of the driver.