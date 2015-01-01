New Glasgow Regional Police Charge One Man, and Seek a Second Suspect in an Armed Robbery

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged one man and are looking for the identity of another following a robbery over the weekend.

On Sunday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery at a gas station/convenience store on Marsh Street. Officers were told that a store employee had been confronted by a man who pointed a gun at the worker and demanded money. The man fled the gas station on foot with cash.

A description of the man was provided by the employee and confirmed through video surveillance.

With assistance of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Dog Services, officers contained the area and began to search for the man.

At approximately 2:17 a.m., New Glasgow Regional Police officer located and arrested a 39-year-old man nearby.

Jeffrey Ryan Cosh faces a number of charges including armed robbery, disguise with intent to commit indictable offence, use of a firearm while committing an offence, pointing a firearm, carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, failure to comply with probation, possession of firearm knowing possession is prohibited, possession of firearm while prohibited from doing so, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Cosh was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear Monday in Pictou Provincial Court. A second person was also involved and New Glasgow Regional Police are continuing to investigate his identity.