New Glasgow Regional Police charge Pictou County Man with Fraud and Falsifying Employment Records

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a man following a lengthy fraud investigation that involved a Pictou County youth shelter.

Police say in October of last year, the department’s Major Crime Unit received information indicating that a former executive director allegedly defrauded a youth shelter and allegedly falsified records.

Police allege during the investigation it was determined the former employee defrauded the organization of about $200,000 and falsified employment records.

On March 5th, 33-year-old Tyler Allan Babineau of Pictou County was arrested and charged with one count of Fraud Over $5,000 and one count of Falsifying Records. He was released on conditions.

He will appear in court on the charges in Pictou Provincial Court on June 2nd.

New Glasgow Regional Police are continuing their investigation.