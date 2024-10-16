New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Six Motorists over Thanksgiving Weekend

Stepped up patrols by New Glasgow Regional Police over the Thanksgiving weekend resulted in charges laid against six drivers, including two for impaired driving.

Police say shortly before 2 am Friday morning, officers spotted a red Honda Motorcycle running through a stop sign, with a passenger on the back of the bike not wearing a helmet. The 21-year-old driver of the motorcycle was charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Failing to Stop at a Stop Sign. The 22-year-old male passenger was charged with Failing to Wear a Helmet.

Shortly before 10 Friday evening, police were called to a two-vehicle collision; a female driver fled the scene. Police were able to locate a suspect, a 50-year-old woman, who was charged with Refusing a Breathalyzer.

Other Motor Vehicle Act charges laid over the weekend included drivers having expired plates on their vehicles, Failing to Stop at a Stop Sign, not wearing a helmet and Driving an Unregistered Vehicle.

If you see an impaired driver, police urge you to pull over and call 911. Also provide a description of the vhicle and plate number if possible.