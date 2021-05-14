New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Two Men under the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged two men for failing to follow Public Health orders.

Police say on Wednesday afternoon, shortly before one o’clock, they received a report of a suspicious man in the McColl Street area. Officers found a 47-year-old male from the Halifax area and charged him under the Emergency Management Act for failing to comply with an order under the legislation that restricts travel to within their own municipality. The charge includes a fine of $697.50.

Later that day, at around 5:40 p.m., Police were called to a business on East River Road in New Glasgow on a report that a man was not wearing a mask. Police later charged a 35-year-old male under the Health Protection Act for failing to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth in a public place. The violation carries a penalty of $2,422.