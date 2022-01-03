New Glasgow Regional Police charge Two Men with Impaired Driving

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged two motorists with Impaired Driving on New Year’s Day.

Police say shortly before 11:30 in the morning on January first, Police charged a 26-year-old Pictou County man with Impaired Driving and Driving without a Valid Drivers License after officers conducted a traffic stop on Stellarton Road.

Hours later at 2:11 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on Marsh Street, and charged a 47-year-old man from Pictou County with Impaired Driving, Driving a Motor Vehicle while License was Revoked, Driving without Insurance and Operating a Vehicle Without Registration.

Both men are to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou at a later date.