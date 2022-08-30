New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Two Motorists with Impaired Driving

New Glasgow Regional Police charged two motorists with impaired driving over the weekend.

Police say on Friday night at around 9 o’clock, officers charged an 18-year-old male from Pictou County with Impaired Driving at a traffic stop on Summer Street in New Glasgow. He was also charged with underage drinking, and as a newly licensed driver failing to comply with the provisions of having a zero-blood alcohol level.

Early Sunday morning, at around 2:10 a.m., police charged a 47-year-old female motorist from Pictou County with Impaired Driving during a traffic stop on Riverside Parkway in New Glasgow. She was also charged with failing to stop at a stop sign and having an expired license plate.

Both drivers are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou at a later date.