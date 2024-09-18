New Glasgow Regional Police charge Two Motorists with Impaired Driving

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged two motorists with multiple counts, include Impaired Driving, following two separate traffic stops by officers within hours of each other.

Police say shortly after 7:30 Monday evening, officers pulled over a car on Temperance Street after a motorist was spotted driving erratically. Police say officers found open liquor containers in the car.

A 55-year-old man will appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on November 25th on charges of Impaired Driving of a Motor Vehicle, Driving over the Legal Limit, Driving While Prohibited and Driving a Motor Vehicle without Insurance.

Hours later, at around 11:30 p.m., Police stopped a car on Marsh Street after a motorist was driving erratically. Again police found open alcohol containers in the car.

A 28-year-old man is also scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on November 25th on charges of Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Driving Over the Legal Limit.