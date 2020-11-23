New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Two Motorists with Impaired Driving

New Glasgow Regional Police say officers charged two motorists with Impaired Driving over the weekend.

Shortly after 7 Saturday morning, police, with assistance from New Glasgow Fire Department and Emergency Health Services personnel were called to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Nelson and McColl Streets in the town. A 47-year-old female driver of a black Toyota Echo collided with a white Dodge pick-up, driven by a 53-year-old woman. Both drivers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The two vehicles sustained heavy damage.

The 47-year-old female driver of the Toyota was charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle Cuasing Bodily Harm, Failing to Comply with provisions of the Motor Vehcile Act for a Newly Licensed Driver, Failing to Yield and Failing to Display Number Plates for the Current Registration Year.

At 8:45 Sunday morning, police pulled over a car that was travelling in the wrong direction on MacLean Street. A 19-year old man has been charged with Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failing to Comply with provisions of the Motor Vehcile Act for a Newly Licensed Driver, and Illegal Possession of Alcohol.