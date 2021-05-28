New Glasgow Regional Police charge Two People Under the Emergency Management Act

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged two people for not following public health orders.

At 2:45 Thursday afternoon, police received a report of two people shoplifting at a local grocery store in the town. When officers arrived at the scene, they apprehended a 50-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman. Police say upon further investigation they discovered the two people were from the Halifax County area. They were charged under the Emergency Management Act for failing to comply with an order that restricts travel within their own municipality. Both were fined $697.50.