New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Two People Under the Emergency Management and Health Protection Acts

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged two people for not following public health orders.

Police say on Sunday night at around 8:30, officers stopped a car for speeding on the Trenton Connector Road in Trenton. A 30-year-old woman was charged for speeding and fined $295. Upon further investigation, police allege the driver was travelling from Colchester County for non-essential business. The woman was also charged under the Emergency Management Act for failing to comply with an order that restricts travel within their municipality and fined $697.50.

On Monday morning at 10 a.m., police where called to business on East River Road over a report that a man was not wearing a mask. A 35-year-old male was later charged under the Health Protection Act for failing to wear a mask in a public place that covers their nose and mouth. He was fined $2,422.