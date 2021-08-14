New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Woman with Two Counts of Attempted Murder

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 25-year-old Pictou County woman with two counts of Attempted Murder. Police say the charges are in connection with an incident on Thursday at home on Park Street in Trenton. Early that morning, at around 2 a.m., a 34-year-old Pictou County man was taken to Aberdeen Hospital with a serious injury after being shot in the arm. The man was taken to hospital by an acquaintance and was later released. Police say a female victim was also involved but was not injured.

RCMP arrested a woman in the Truro area. She has been remanded into custody and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Monday.