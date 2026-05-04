New Glasgow Regional Police Charge Young Driver with Stunting

New Glasgow Police have charged a young driver with excessive speeding, also known as stunting.

Police say around 2 p.m. Sunday, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on East River Road when a black Honda Civic was clocked at 103 kilometres an hour in a 50 kilometre zone.

Police say the car was pulled over. A 17-year-old driver from Pictou County was charged and received a summary offence ticket for stunting. With the charge comes an immediate seven day license suspension. His vehicle was also seized. Under the Motor Vehicle Act, stunting results in a fine of $2.422.50 for a first offence and six points on their license.