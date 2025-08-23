New Glasgow Regional Police Charges Man with Aggravated Assault

The New Glasgow Regional Police has charged a man with Aggravated Assault.

Police say early Saturday morning, at around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a local business on East River Road. Police say an investigation determined that two men were involved in an altercation when one man assaulted the other with a knife.

The suspect fled the area after police arrived.

A 46-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from the Aberdeen Hospital.

New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit later arrested 34-year-old James Michael Murchison, charging him with Aggravated Assault.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Nova Scotia Provincial Court in Pictou on Monday.

Police are continuing their investigation.