New Glasgow Regional Police Continue to Investigation the Disappearance of a local Woman, last seen in 1979

Today marks the 45th anniversary of the disappearance of Lynn Adel Oliver in New Glasgow. It’s a case that the New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit continues to investigate.

On Saturday, August 25th, 1979 at approximately 11:40 a.m., Oliver left her workplace, Quality Cleaners, for lunch and didn’t return. She has not be seen or heard from since.

Oliver had expressed concern for her physical safety and was described as nervous at work that day. She had previously given a friend and co-worker a note with instructions to call her mother immediately if she ever went missing. Additional information was also contained in the note.

Oliver is a caucasian female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. She was 22 years old when she went missing and left behind a two year old son.

Anyone with information regarding the person or persons responsible for her disappearance is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.

As this is an ongoing investigation, officers believe there are people that have information about her disappearance.