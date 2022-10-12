New Glasgow Regional Police Core Values Survey deadline Extended

The New Glasgow Regional Police Department is extending its core values survey deadline to October 18th.

The survey aims to seek community input on what the department’s core values should be.

The survey is open to all citizens of Pictou County, as New Glasgow serves many residents who may visit the town for a variety of reasons, including work and leisure.

Some examples of core values with other police departments across Canada include professionalism, integrity, transparency, accountability, diversity, fairness, impartiality, honesty, respect and courage.

A link to the survey can be found on the New Glasgow Regional Police Department’s social media pages or here : https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CQK88DD