New Glasgow Regional Police seeks public’s help in Identifying a man involved in an incident at a local Gas Station

New Glasgow Regional Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in an incident on November 25th at the Shell gas station on East River Road. The incident occurred shortly before 3 pm.

Police say a female driver was waiting to refuel her vehicle at the diesel pump when she was approached by a man who insisted he was next in line. When the pump became available, the woman started to refuel her car. Police say the male returned, yelling aggressively and physically holding her vehicle’s door shut. She informed the man police were being called, and the man struck the woman’s side mirror on her car, forcing it in the wrong direction before walking away. The man then got into a grey Mercedes-Benz and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early 60’s with grey hair and glasses. He was wearing a red baseball cap and a grey or brown jacket. He was driving a newer model Mercedes-Benz, grey in colour. It was a four-door sedan.

Anyone who has information or may have witnessed this incident is asked to call the Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1- 800- 222 tips. You can also submit a secure web at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.