New Glasgow Regional Police Investigate a Man Threatening People With a Knife on Samson Trail

The New Glasgow Regional Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was threatening people with a knife.

Police say the incident occurred last Wednesday afternoon at around 2:05 on the Samson Trail near Terrace Street in the town.

The man is described as being in his mid 20’s to early 30’s, wearing a darker/grey hoodie and red undershirt, beige pants and short dark hair.

No one was hurt and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or witnessed the incident is asked to call the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.