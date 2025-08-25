New Glasgow Regional Police Investigate a Stabbing in the Clyde Street Area

The New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating a stabbing that occurred in the Clyde Street area of the town over the weekend.

Police say early Saturday morning, around 2:30 a.m., officers were alerted of an altercation involving four to five youths. During its investigation, officers found a man who had been stabbed.

The 28-year-old was transported to the Aberdeen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident is isolated; officers continue to investigate. Officers are looking to identify people who may have witnessed the incident.