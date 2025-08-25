New Glasgow Regional Police Investigate a Stabbing in the Clyde Street Area

The New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating a stabbing that occurred in the Clyde Street area of the town over the weekend.
Police say early Saturday morning, around 2:30 a.m., officers were alerted of an altercation involving four to five youths. During its investigation, officers found a man who had been stabbed.
The 28-year-old was transported to the Aberdeen Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the incident is isolated; officers continue to investigate. Officers are looking to identify people who may have witnessed the incident.
Anyone with information or who can identify the persons responsible is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. A secure web tip can be submitted to www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.