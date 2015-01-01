New Glasgow Regional Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Local Convenience Store

New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating an armed robbery early this (Friday) morning at Needs Convenience Store at East River Road and Marsh Street in the town.
Police were called to the scene at around 5 a.m.
Preliminary investigation by officers indicated a man entered the store with a weapon, assaulted the worker and barricaded the employee in the walk-in freezer. Police say the man fled the store immediately with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black face covering, black gloves and black sneakers trimmed with white.
The worker was transported to the Aberdeen Hospital by Emergency Health Services with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this robbery or can identify the man is asked to call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.