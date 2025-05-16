New Glasgow Regional Police Investigate Break-In at the Town’s Farmers Market; Charge Motorist with Impaired Driving

New Glasgow Regional Police is seeking the public’s assistance in relation to a break and enter and theft.

On Friday May 09, 2025, at approximately 1:25 p.m., New Glasgow Regional Police officers responded to a report of a break and enter at the New Glasgow Farmers Market on Glasgow Street, New Glasgow. A person or persons broke off the lock on a door and entered the Farmers Market canvas building and stole seafood from a freezer, other food items, and a donation box with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators determined the theft took place sometime between Wednesday, May 7, and Friday May 9 2025.

New Glasgow Regional Police are continuing to investigate and if anyone with information about this break and enter and theft is asked to contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-2579. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

On May 15, at approximately 11:40 p.m., New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a single vehicle collision on North Provost Street.

Upon police arrival, officers observed a black Volkswagen Jetta parked in the middle of the road with flat tires and major damage to the vehicle. The vehicle collided with a brick wall.

Upon investigation, the driver of the Volkswagen Mazda, a 29-year-old man from Pictou County, exhibited signs of impairment by the officer. The man was arrested and transported to the New Glasgow Regional Police Station where he was read a blood drug demand where he refused.

The man was later released. He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on July 21, 2025, for the charge of refusal.