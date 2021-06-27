New Glasgow Regional Police Investigate Damage to Cars in the Town

The New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating a rash of vandalism in the town where car exteriors were scratched. Police say the incidents occurred in the areas of Elm Street and Abercrombie Road. Officers say the incidents took place sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Police have received about 20 complaints, causing significant and costly damage to vehicles.

Investigators are asking the public to check camera footage, dash cams, photos and other video devices that may assist in solving this crime and to report any suspicious activity.

If you have any information about this incident call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.