New Glasgow Regional Police investigate Discovery of approximately 600 Improperly Disposed Needles

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a report of approximately 600 needles that

were improperly disposed of. Police were alerted of the discovery at around one o’clock yesterday afternoon, near the railway tracks behind the New Glasgow Legion just north of George Street in the town. Police spokesman Constable Ken MacDonald says teaching small children not to pick up these items when found, becomes extremely important to parents or guardians.

Police are continuing to trace the origin of the improperly disposed needles.

Anyone who finds a needle and would like help to properly dispose of it is asked to contact police at 902-752-1941 or their local pharmacy. To properly dispose of needles, information is also available by logging on to the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia web site at https://pans.ns.ca/public/programs/safe-sharps.