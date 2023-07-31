New Glasgow Regional Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting

New Glasgow Regional Police is seeking the public’s help in its investigation into a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Police say at around 11 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that a house on High Street was damaged by shots from a passing vehicle. No one was injured

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals the passing vehicle used by the suspects was a black four-door sedan. Police also say this is an isolated incident and there’s no immediate threat to public safety.

If you have any information on this incident, contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.