New Glasgow Regional Police Investigate Fire at a vacant residence

The New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating a fire at a vacant residence on MacLean Street

early Sunday morning. The fire was reported at 5:20 a.m. Preliminary investigation by police and the New Glasgow Fire Department has determined the fire was intentionally set.

Police are asking for the public’s help by checking camera footage, dash cams and other video devices that may assist investigators in solving the crime.

If you have any information, call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.