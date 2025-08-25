New Glasgow Regional Police Investigate Four Vehicle Collision

New Glasgow Regional Police say two people were injured in a four vehicle collision that occurred late Sunday morning on East River Road in the town.

The crash was reported to officers shortly before 12 noon.

Police say preliminary investigation indicates that a Honda Civic was travelling southbound on East River Road and was attempting to make a left turn into a shopping plaza. A Suzuki Vitara SUV and a Ford F-150 were also stopped behind the Honda Civic. Investigators say a fourth vehicle, a Chevrolet Colorado truck travelling in the same direction and lane collided with the Ford F-150 causing a chain reaction.

Two occupants of the Chevrolet Colorado truck were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

New Glasgow Regional Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.