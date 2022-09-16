New Glasgow Regional Police Investigate Shooting

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to hospital.

Police say officers responded to a report that a man had been shot. Police are currently on the scene at a home at Abercrombie Road.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there are no immediate safety concerns to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a securte web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 TIPS App.