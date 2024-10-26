New Glasgow Regional Police Investigate Thefts from Vehicles

The New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating nine incidents of thefts from vehicles this week.

Police say between late Thursday night and early Friday morning personal identification papers and valuables were stolen. The thefts occurred in the area of Company, Livinia and Terrance streets. Many of the cars were unlocked and valuables were in plain view.

Police say they usually see an increase in this type of theft as the holiday season approaches.

Police spokesman Constable Ken MacDonald says this is a crime of opportunity where criminals focus on unlocked vehicles.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish you remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1- 800- 222-TIPS, submit a secure Web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.