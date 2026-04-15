New Glasgow Regional Police Investigate Two Car Collision

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Abercrombie Road and Elm Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police, the New Glasgow Fire Department and Emergency Health Services were called to the scene around 2:25. The crash involved a Chevrolet Trailblazer travelling eastbound on Elm Street and a Hyundai Tuscon headed southbound on Abercrombie Road.

Both vehicles sustained major damage and had to be towed from the scene. There were no life-threatening injuries reported in the collision.

Abercrombie Road was closed in both directions for over an hour.