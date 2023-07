There was a two vehicle collision in New Glasgow early Wednesday evening. Police say the crash at the corner of North Provost Street and Fraser Street involved a Honda Accord and a Nissan Juke. Both vehicles were damaged and were towed from the scene.

There were no life threatening injuries. North Provost Street was closed to traffic for over an hour.

New Glasgow Regional Police, the town’s Fire Department and EHS were called to the scene.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.