New Glasgow Regional Police Investigate Vandalism at a local Gazebo

The New Glasgow Regional Police is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of vandalism in the town.

Police say a gazebo on Terrace Street was targeted with graffiti, with offensive slogans and an offensive word that promoted hatred against an identifiable group. Investigators say the offensive comments were placed on the interior of the gazebo by a black paint marker.

Police received the report of the incident on August 6th. The graffiti was removed by the town’s Public Works Department.

Investigation is continuing.

If you have any information on this incident, contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App