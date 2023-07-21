New Glasgow Regional Police Investigate Vandalism

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a building and streets that were the target of significant vandalism between July 17 to July 19.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages and vandalism was focused on a building on Oak Street and Streets on Maple and Albion.

Vandals used red and orange spray-paint to damage a building and several areas of pavement.

Police are also asking the public to check camera footage, dash cams, photos and other video devices that may assist investigators in solving this crime.

As the vandalism investigation continues, police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any unusual or suspicious activity said Constable Ken Macdonald, adding any information provided may be crucial in helping solve this investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.