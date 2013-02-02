Listen Live

New Glasgow Regional Police Investigating a Shooting in Washington Street Area

New Glasgow Regional Police say one man sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in the Washington Street area early Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene around 5:40 a.m.  A 30-year-old man was already in the Aberdeen Hospital at the time police were alerted of the incident.

Preliminary investigation indicates the man was shot outside a Washington Street residence in the 400 block.  It’s believed the shooting occurred between 5:15 and 5:30 that morning.  Police say there is no immediate threat to public safety.

New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit with assistance from the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Services continues to investigate.


