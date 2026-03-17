New Glasgow Regional Police Investigating a Sudden Death in the Community

New Glasgow Regional Police is investigating a sudden death in the town on Sunday.

Police say officers, along with the New Glasgow Fire Department and Emergency Health Services were called to a report of a deceased person at a public space near a building complex on Glasgow Street.

The deceased has been identified as an adult woman.

The investigation is continuing in collaboration with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service. At this time, police say the death does not appear to be suspicious and there is no risk to public safety.