New Glasgow Regional Police Investigating an Arson

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a local arson.

At around 5:10 a.m. Monday, New Glasgow Regional Police responded to an arson in progress at a residence on Green Street. Police and fire fighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguished a small fire on the front doorstep.

No one was injured and the damage was contained to the front doorstep. One person was at the residence at the time of the incident.

Investigation revealed that the arson was the result of a bottle of gasoline that was ignited causing a combustion that led to the fire.

An unknown vehicle reportedly left the scene during the incident at a high rate of speed.

New Glasgow Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the person or persons responsible for throwing the bottle of gasoline. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App