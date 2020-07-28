New Glasgow Regional Police Investigating Break-In at a Local Business

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a break-in at the Heather Bowling Lanes. Investigators say the suspect or suspects entered the building through the front office window and took the business safe. The large floor safe contained an undisclosed amount of cash and other business items.
It’s believed the theft occurred sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.
If you have any information on this incident, call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.