New Glasgow Regional Police Investigating Incidents Of Female Youths being Approached by Men in Vehicles

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating an incident involving two girls being approached by an older man in a minivan.

On Tuesday, July 7th, two girls walking on Merigomish Road New Glasgow at approximately 6:30 p.m. were approached by older man driving an orange-red minivan.

The driver of the van reportedly asked they girls if they wanted a drive home. The youth declined and the man drove away.

New Glasgow Regional Police would like to speak with the driver of the orange-red minivan and are asking for the public’s assistance.

Also, Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle and a man involved in a suspicious circumstance in the Westside New Glasgow area.

On Monday, a 16-year-old girl was walking on Beech Street New Glasgow at approximately 11:00 a.m. when she was approached by man driving a grey mini-van.

The driver of the van spoke with her, reportedly asking her if she wanted a drive.The youth declined and the man drove away.

New Glasgow Regional Police would like to speak with the driver of the grey van.

Anyone with any information about these incidents are asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.