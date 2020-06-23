New Glasgow Regional Police Investigating Robbery Over the Weekend

New Glasgow Regional Police are seeking the public’s help in solving a robbery.

Police say around 11:25 Saturday evening, a man arrived at the Aberdeen Hospital and attempted to steal personal items from an employee. The staff member was working at the boiler building in the rear of the hospital.

Police say the man immediately fled the scene as no personal property was taken. No one else was in the boiler room building at the time, and the employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect police are looking for is a white male in his late 20’s to late 30’s, 6-foot-3 inches tall and about 250 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing a black t-shirt, with a white logo on the front, dark jeans and sneakers.

He was driving a dark-coloured mid-size car. The police department’s Major Crime Unit continues to investigate.