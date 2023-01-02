New Glasgow Regional Police Investigating Robbery

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a convenience store

over the weekend.

Police say at around 9:24 Saturday night, officers were called to the Needs/Shell Gas Store on East River Road

A preliminary investigation of the incident indicates a man had entered the store, waited in line and approached the counter, demanding cash and cigarettes. After a threat was made, the man immediately fled the store.

The man is described as wearing a black winter skull cap with red writing on the front, black and grey long winter coat, black and grey checkered shirt, black t-shirt, blue jeans, black boots and a blue surgical mask.

No one was injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who can identify the man or who has information on this robbery is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip. at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.